The Outside - 2/4/24
Playlist for Ep. 173, 2/4/24:
Henry Fraser, Lucia Stavros, Matthew Evans and Lester St. Louis performing Lea Bertucci - Of Shadow and Substance
(from Of Shadow and Substance) | Cibachrome Editions | Bandcamp
Gloyd - Boatsick
(from Three Point Gloyd) | Carbus Tapes | Bandcamp
Fritz Pape - BEND
(from Ouroboros Patching) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp
Fritz Pape - DROP
(from Ouroboros Patching) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - Blue Folding Room
(from Live at Torn Light) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - An Almost Completely Clear Hat
(from Live at Torn Light) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - Gary's Room
(from Live at Torn Light) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Phicus - Ni
(from Ni) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp
