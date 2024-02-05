WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/4/24

Playlist for Ep. 173, 2/4/24:

Henry Fraser, Lucia Stavros, Matthew Evans and Lester St. Louis performing Lea Bertucci - Of Shadow and Substance

(from Of Shadow and Substance) | Cibachrome Editions | Bandcamp

Gloyd - Boatsick

(from Three Point Gloyd) | Carbus Tapes | Bandcamp

Fritz Pape - BEND

(from Ouroboros Patching) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp

Fritz Pape - DROP

(from Ouroboros Patching) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Blue Folding Room

(from Live at Torn Light) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - An Almost Completely Clear Hat

(from Live at Torn Light) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Gary's Room

(from Live at Torn Light) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Phicus - Ni

(from Ni) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.