The Outside - 1/28/24
Playlist for Ep. 172, 1/28/24:
Unheard-Of Ensemble performing Brian Harnetty - The Workbench
(from The Workbench) | Winesap | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet - A different view
(from Four Guitars Live) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet - Out of the corner of the eye
(from Four Guitars Live) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
Alex York - Untitled (Live at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College)
(from The Outside Presents 12/10/23)
Aki Onda - Part I
(from Transmissions From The Radio Midnight) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp
Rob Funkhouser - Untitled (Live at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College)
(from The Outside Presents 12/10/23)
Jordan Munson & Square Peg Round Hole - Repair
(from Heartless Fools) | Church of Noise | Bandcamp
