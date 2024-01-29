WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/28/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 172, 1/28/24:

Unheard-Of Ensemble performing Brian Harnetty - The Workbench

(from The Workbench) | Winesap | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet - A different view

(from Four Guitars Live) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet - Out of the corner of the eye

(from Four Guitars Live) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Alex York - Untitled (Live at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College)

(from The Outside Presents 12/10/23)

Aki Onda - Part I

(from Transmissions From The Radio Midnight) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp

Rob Funkhouser - Untitled (Live at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College)

(from The Outside Presents 12/10/23)

Jordan Munson & Square Peg Round Hole - Repair

(from Heartless Fools) | Church of Noise | Bandcamp

