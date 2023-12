WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. II - 12/24/23 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 168, 12/24/23:

(A Very Outside Christmas, Vol. II)

Low - Long Way Around The Sea

(from Christmas) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Low - Little Drummer Boy

(from Christmas) | Kranky | Bandcamp

The Rhythm Method - White Christmas

(from A Very Wandelweiser Christmas) | Self-released | Bandcamp

The Rhythm Method - All I Want For Christmas Is You

(from A Very Wandelweiser Christmas, Vol. II) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Deerhoof - I Wonder As I Wander

(from JNR Holiday Party, Vol. 4) | Joyful Noise | Bandcamp

Finom - Jing-A-Ling, Jing-A-Ling

(from JNR Holiday Party, Vol. 2) | Joyful Noise | Bandcamp

Oneida - Christmas with the Freaks

(from JNR Holiday Party, Vol. 4) | Joyful Noise | Bandcamp

Sonic Youth - Santa Doesn't Cop Out On Dope

(from Just Say Noël) | Geffen

God Is My Co-Pilot - Marshmallow World

(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

Wesley Willis - Merry Christmas

(from Rock 'N' Roll Will Never Die) | Oglio

BAND - Krautmas: Rockhound Mix

(from 30 Timeless Xmas Greats) | Self-released | Bandcamp

BAND - Simply Having an AWFUL Christmas Time ft. James McKain

(from 30 Timeless Xmas Greats) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Dinner Theatre - Let It Snow!

(from An Atonal Christmas with Dinner Theatre) | Self-

released | Bandcamp

Dinner Theatre - Silent Night

(from An Atonal Christmas with Dinner Theatre) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Mars Williams - O Tannenbaum / Spirits / 12 Days of Xmas

(from Mars Williams Presents: A Very Ayler Xmas) | Soul What | Bandcamp

Mars Williams - Angels We Have Heard on High / Omega Is Alpha

(from Mars Williams Presents: A Very Ayler Xmas) | Soul What | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - White Christmas

(from Bill Orcutt) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - Christmas on Earth

(from Bill Orcutt) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

John Fahey - Christmas Fantasy Pts. 1 & 2

(from Christmas with John Fahey Vol. II) | Takoma

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.