The Outside - 12/17/23 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 167, 12/17/23:

Pete Fosco - Improvisation 2

(from The Music of Invisible Ground) | Aquabear Legion | Bandcamp

Brian Harnetty - Major Fountain

(from The Music of Invisible Ground) | Aquabear Legion | Bandcamp

Weedghost - Oakes Quarry

(from The Music of Invisible Ground) | Aquabear Legion | Bandcamp

Old Saw - Weathervaning

(from Sewn the Name) | Lobby Art | Bandcamp

Old Saw - Highgate Ledger

(from Sewn the Name) | Lobby Art | Bandcamp

Till the Teeth - Chincuales

(from I I YA) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Till the Teeth - Ballad

(from I I YA) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Quatuor Bozzini performing Sarah Davachi - Long Gradus

(from Long Gradus: Arrangements) | Late Music | Bandcamp

