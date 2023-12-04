WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 12/3/23 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 166, 12/3/23:

Rob Funkhouser - Daydream

(from Study in Place Live) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Rob Funkhouser - Live at TFA 20211214A

(from Cristal Baschet Explorations) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Alex York - Night Show

(from Bd Tapes) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Alex York - Mind Over Mayhem

(from Black Tupelo) | Fourth Floor/Helicopter | Bandcamp

Amby Downs - Ngunmal

(from Ngunmal) | Room40 | Bandcamp

Guy Vandromme & Adriaan Severins performing Michael Pisaro-Liu - Brussels

(from A room outdoors) | Elsewhere | Bandcamp

