© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Outside

The Outside - 11/26/23

By Evan Miller
Published November 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/26/23

Playlist for Ep. 165, 11/26/23:

Patrick Shiroishi - rain, after running away
(from I was too young to hear silence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Patrick Shiroishi - is it possible to send promises backwards?
(from I was too young to hear silence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Patrick Shiroishi - hunting the eye of his own storm
(from I was too young to hear silence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Daniel Villarreal, Jeff Parker, & Anna Butterss - Chicali Outpost
(from Lados B) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Daniel Villarreal, Jeff Parker, & Anna Butterss - Bring It
(from Lados B) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Daniel Villarreal, Jeff Parker, & Anna Butterss - Things Can Be Calm
(from Lados B) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Archie Shepp - Yasmina, A Black Woman
(from Yasmina, A Black Woman) | BYG | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - Someone Straying, Long Delaying
(from When The Roses Come Again) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - Summer's Fingers Sweetly Linger (Everywhere On Every Side)
(from When The Roses Come Again) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - Now The Roses Come Again
(from When The Roses Come Again) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Carrie Frey performing Carrie Frey - Seagrass/Reed
(from Seagrass: Works for Solo Viola) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

Carrie Frey performing Buck McDaniel - Marefka Sketches
(from Seagrass: Works for Solo Viola) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

Karl Larson performing Anthony Gatto - Junker Planet Night Sky
(from Small Subversions) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

Karl Larson performing Anthony Gatto - Waves
(from Small Subversions) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

Infinite Body - drive dreams away
(from carve out the face of my god) | Post Present Medium | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Tags
The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Stay Connected
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller