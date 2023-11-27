The Outside - 11/26/23
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 165, 11/26/23:
Patrick Shiroishi - rain, after running away
(from I was too young to hear silence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Patrick Shiroishi - is it possible to send promises backwards?
(from I was too young to hear silence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Patrick Shiroishi - hunting the eye of his own storm
(from I was too young to hear silence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Daniel Villarreal, Jeff Parker, & Anna Butterss - Chicali Outpost
(from Lados B) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Daniel Villarreal, Jeff Parker, & Anna Butterss - Bring It
(from Lados B) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Daniel Villarreal, Jeff Parker, & Anna Butterss - Things Can Be Calm
(from Lados B) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Archie Shepp - Yasmina, A Black Woman
(from Yasmina, A Black Woman) | BYG | Bandcamp
Daniel Bachman - Someone Straying, Long Delaying
(from When The Roses Come Again) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Daniel Bachman - Summer's Fingers Sweetly Linger (Everywhere On Every Side)
(from When The Roses Come Again) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Daniel Bachman - Now The Roses Come Again
(from When The Roses Come Again) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Carrie Frey performing Carrie Frey - Seagrass/Reed
(from Seagrass: Works for Solo Viola) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp
Carrie Frey performing Buck McDaniel - Marefka Sketches
(from Seagrass: Works for Solo Viola) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp
Karl Larson performing Anthony Gatto - Junker Planet Night Sky
(from Small Subversions) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp
Karl Larson performing Anthony Gatto - Waves
(from Small Subversions) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp
Infinite Body - drive dreams away
(from carve out the face of my god) | Post Present Medium | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.