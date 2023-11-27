WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/26/23 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 165, 11/26/23:

Patrick Shiroishi - rain, after running away

(from I was too young to hear silence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Patrick Shiroishi - is it possible to send promises backwards?

(from I was too young to hear silence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Patrick Shiroishi - hunting the eye of his own storm

(from I was too young to hear silence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Daniel Villarreal, Jeff Parker, & Anna Butterss - Chicali Outpost

(from Lados B) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Daniel Villarreal, Jeff Parker, & Anna Butterss - Bring It

(from Lados B) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Daniel Villarreal, Jeff Parker, & Anna Butterss - Things Can Be Calm

(from Lados B) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Archie Shepp - Yasmina, A Black Woman

(from Yasmina, A Black Woman) | BYG | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - Someone Straying, Long Delaying

(from When The Roses Come Again) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - Summer's Fingers Sweetly Linger (Everywhere On Every Side)

(from When The Roses Come Again) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - Now The Roses Come Again

(from When The Roses Come Again) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Carrie Frey performing Carrie Frey - Seagrass/Reed

(from Seagrass: Works for Solo Viola) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

Carrie Frey performing Buck McDaniel - Marefka Sketches

(from Seagrass: Works for Solo Viola) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

Karl Larson performing Anthony Gatto - Junker Planet Night Sky

(from Small Subversions) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

Karl Larson performing Anthony Gatto - Waves

(from Small Subversions) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp

Infinite Body - drive dreams away

(from carve out the face of my god) | Post Present Medium | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.