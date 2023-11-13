© 2023 WYSO
By Evan Miller
Published November 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/12/23

Playlist for Ep. 163, 11/12/23:

Tongue Depressor & Weston Olencki - Tapping Season
(from Don't Tell No Tales Upon Us) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp

Sterile Garden - Side A
(from Wandering Shadow) | Irrational Tentent

Amor Muere - Shhhhh
(from A time to love, a time to die) | Scrawl | Bandcamp

Amor Muere - Can we provoke reciprocal reaction
(from A time to love, a time to die) | Scrawl | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - SIDE A
(from RECENT CHROME EXPLOITS) | Fake Estates | Bandcamp

Zoh Amba - The Drop and the Sea
(from Bhakti) | Mahakala | Bandcamp

Zoh Amba, Chris Corsano, and Bill Orcutt - The Flower School
(from The Flower School) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Zoh Amba, Chris Corsano, and Bill Orcutt - Moon Showed But No You
(from The Flower School) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Sam Stansfield - part one
(from soft white bulbs) | Self-released

Sam Stansfield - part two
(from soft white bulbs) | Self-released

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
