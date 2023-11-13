WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/12/23 Listen • 1:59:56

Playlist for Ep. 163, 11/12/23:

Tongue Depressor & Weston Olencki - Tapping Season

(from Don't Tell No Tales Upon Us) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp

Sterile Garden - Side A

(from Wandering Shadow) | Irrational Tentent

Amor Muere - Shhhhh

(from A time to love, a time to die) | Scrawl | Bandcamp

Amor Muere - Can we provoke reciprocal reaction

(from A time to love, a time to die) | Scrawl | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - SIDE A

(from RECENT CHROME EXPLOITS) | Fake Estates | Bandcamp

Zoh Amba - The Drop and the Sea

(from Bhakti) | Mahakala | Bandcamp

Zoh Amba, Chris Corsano, and Bill Orcutt - The Flower School

(from The Flower School) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Zoh Amba, Chris Corsano, and Bill Orcutt - Moon Showed But No You

(from The Flower School) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Sam Stansfield - part one

(from soft white bulbs) | Self-released

Sam Stansfield - part two

(from soft white bulbs) | Self-released

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.