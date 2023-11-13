The Outside - 11/12/23
Playlist for Ep. 163, 11/12/23:
Tongue Depressor & Weston Olencki - Tapping Season
(from Don't Tell No Tales Upon Us) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp
Sterile Garden - Side A
(from Wandering Shadow) | Irrational Tentent
Amor Muere - Shhhhh
(from A time to love, a time to die) | Scrawl | Bandcamp
Amor Muere - Can we provoke reciprocal reaction
(from A time to love, a time to die) | Scrawl | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - SIDE A
(from RECENT CHROME EXPLOITS) | Fake Estates | Bandcamp
Zoh Amba - The Drop and the Sea
(from Bhakti) | Mahakala | Bandcamp
Zoh Amba, Chris Corsano, and Bill Orcutt - The Flower School
(from The Flower School) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
Zoh Amba, Chris Corsano, and Bill Orcutt - Moon Showed But No You
(from The Flower School) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
Sam Stansfield - part one
(from soft white bulbs) | Self-released
Sam Stansfield - part two
(from soft white bulbs) | Self-released
