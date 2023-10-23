WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/22/23 Listen • 1:59:54

Playlist for Ep. 161, 10/22/23:

(Happy 4th Anniversary to The Outside!)

A conversation with Zac Basket, filmmaker

(on VideoMasters, Danny Tucker: Kung Fu Master, and Dead City Film Fest)

Oneohtrix Point Never - Melancholy Descriptions Of Simple 3D Environments

(from Scenes With Curved Objects) | Utmarken/Ridge Valley Digital

Grouper - Moon Is Sharp

(from A I A: Alien Observer) | Yellow Electric/Kranky | Bandcamp

Grouper - Alien Observer

(from A I A: Alien Observer) | Yellow Electric/Kranky | Bandcamp

Grouper - Vapor Trails

(from A I A: Alien Observer) | Yellow Electric/Kranky | Bandcamp

