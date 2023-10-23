The Outside - 10/22/23
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 161, 10/22/23:
(Happy 4th Anniversary to The Outside!)
A conversation with Zac Basket, filmmaker
(on VideoMasters, Danny Tucker: Kung Fu Master, and Dead City Film Fest)
Oneohtrix Point Never - Melancholy Descriptions Of Simple 3D Environments
(from Scenes With Curved Objects) | Utmarken/Ridge Valley Digital
Grouper - Moon Is Sharp
(from A I A: Alien Observer) | Yellow Electric/Kranky | Bandcamp
Grouper - Alien Observer
(from A I A: Alien Observer) | Yellow Electric/Kranky | Bandcamp
Grouper - Vapor Trails
(from A I A: Alien Observer) | Yellow Electric/Kranky | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.