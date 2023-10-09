The Outside - 10/8/23
hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 159, 10/8/23:
Setting - Zoetropics
(from Shone a Rainbow Light On) | Paradise of Bachelors | Bandcamp
Setting - A Sun Harp
(from Shone a Rainbow Light On) | Paradise of Bachelors | Bandcamp
Sandy Ewen - 24 July 2023
(from Solo) | scatterArchive | Bandcamp
Daniel Fishkin - Off-Frequency Listening in Subjects (excerpted from Masking Songs, 2023)
(from Dark Listening) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp
Daniel Fishkin - Excitation Patterns (excerpted from Masking Songs, 2020)
(from Dark Listening) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp
Nick Dunston - Island Recursion
(from Skultura) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp
Nick Dunston - Vaquero Negro
(from Skultura) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp
Hollow Deck - Tallest Birch
(from Over East) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp
Hollow Deck - Over East
(from Over East) | Tripticks Tapes | Bandcamp
Cole Pulice - If I Don’t See You in the Future, I’ll See You in the Pasture
(from If I Don’t See You in the Future, I’ll See You in the Pasture) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.