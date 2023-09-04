The Outside - 9/3/23
Playlist for Ep. 156 - 9/3/23:
Hella - Biblical Violence
(from Hold Your Horse Is (Deluxe Reissue)) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp
Hella - 1-800-GHOST-DANCE
(from Hold Your Horse Is (Deluxe Reissue)) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp
Hella - City Folk Sitting, Sitting
(from Hold Your Horse Is (Deluxe Reissue)) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp
Oneida - Antibiotics
(from Each One Teach One) | Jagjaguwar | Bandcamp
Arnold Dreyblatt - Shuffle Effect
(from Resolve) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Arnold Dreyblatt - Auditoria
(from Resolve) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Erik Carlson and Greg Stuart performing Nomi Epstein - cubes
(from cubes) | Sawyer Editions | Bandcamp
