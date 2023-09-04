WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 9/3/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 156 - 9/3/23:

Hella - Biblical Violence

(from Hold Your Horse Is (Deluxe Reissue)) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp

Hella - 1-800-GHOST-DANCE

(from Hold Your Horse Is (Deluxe Reissue)) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp

Hella - City Folk Sitting, Sitting

(from Hold Your Horse Is (Deluxe Reissue)) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp

Oneida - Antibiotics

(from Each One Teach One) | Jagjaguwar | Bandcamp

Arnold Dreyblatt - Shuffle Effect

(from Resolve) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Arnold Dreyblatt - Auditoria

(from Resolve) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Erik Carlson and Greg Stuart performing Nomi Epstein - cubes

(from cubes) | Sawyer Editions | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.