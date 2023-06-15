© 2023 WYSO
The Outside

Studio Session: Fruit LoOops on The Outside

By Evan Miller
Published May 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT

The Cincinnati noise rock outfit Fruit LoOops bring a multidisciplinary approach to their experimental sound – a whirlwind of electronic winds and keyboards, drums, and warped vocals, with a performance art bent showcasing a new theatrical presentation at every show, from the absurd to the dramatic. The four musical members of the band made an afternoon trip to WYSO's studios on a spring weekend afternoon for an extended performance and wide-ranging interview with The Outside's Evan Miller.

Setlist:
Balto
Hub
Traffic
————
Mub
Xymox
Prada
————
Dog Forest Theory/Space Jam
Pretty
Squirt
Bye
————
Tennrife
Dave
Worthington
Pharmacy

For more information:
Fruit LoOops on Bandcamp
Fruit LoOops on Instagram

The Outside
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
