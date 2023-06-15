Studio Session: Fruit LoOops on The Outside

The Cincinnati noise rock outfit Fruit LoOops bring a multidisciplinary approach to their experimental sound – a whirlwind of electronic winds and keyboards, drums, and warped vocals, with a performance art bent showcasing a new theatrical presentation at every show, from the absurd to the dramatic. The four musical members of the band made an afternoon trip to WYSO's studios on a spring weekend afternoon for an extended performance and wide-ranging interview with The Outside's Evan Miller.

Setlist:

Balto

Hub

Traffic

————

Mub

Xymox

Prada

————

Dog Forest Theory/Space Jam

Pretty

Squirt

Bye

————

Tennrife

Dave

Worthington

Pharmacy

For more information:

Fruit LoOops on Bandcamp

Fruit LoOops on Instagram