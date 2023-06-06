The Outside - 6/4/23
Playlist for Ep. 149, 6/4/23:
Adam Buffington - Archived Intertia (for Zach Rowden)
(from Archived Inertia) | Industrial Coast | Bandcamp
Lucy Liyou - April In Paris (봄)
(from Dog Dreams (개꿈)) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Lucy Liyou - Fold The Horse (종이접기)
(from Dog Dreams (개꿈)) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Claire Chase & Constellation Chor performing Sarah Hennies - Reservoir II
(from Density 2036: Part VI (2019)) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp
Mute Duo - B (feat. Chelsea Bridge, Matt Lux, and Andrew Scott Young)
(from 5amsky) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp
Steve Roden - Winter Couplet
(from winter couplet) | Room40 | Bandcamp
Ellen Arkbro - Three
(from For Organ and Brass) | Subtext | Bandcamp
