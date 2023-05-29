WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/28/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 148, 5/28/23:

Live on The Outside: Fruit LoOops

(Originally recorded 5/21/28)

Setlist:

Balto

Hub

Traffic

————

Mub

Xymox

Prada

————

Dog Forest Theory/Space Jam

Pretty

Squirt

Bye

————

Tennrife

Dave

Worthington

Pharmacy

For more information:

Fruit LoOops on Bandcamp

Fruit LoOops on Instagram

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.