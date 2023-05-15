© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TheOutside_square.jpg
The Outside

The Outside - 5/14/23

By Evan Miller
Published May 15, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/14/23
TheOutside_square.jpg

Playlist for Ep. 147, 5/14/23:

Rich Ruth - Settling In
(from Settling In) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp

What + Robert Millis - Live At The Good Shepherd Chapel
(from Live At The Good Shepherd Chapel) | Sound Holes Live Editions | Bandcamp

Kalia Vandever - Mirrored Solitude
(from We Fell In Turn) | AKP | Bandcamp

Kalia Vandever - Temper The Wound
(from We Fell In Turn) | AKP | Bandcamp

Kalia Vandever - We Wept In Turn
(from We Fell In Turn) | AKP | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - What Do You Do With Memory
(from Jump On It) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - New Germs
(from Jump On It) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - In a Column of Air
(from Jump On It) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Asher Gamedze - If It Rains. To Pursue Truth
(from Turbulence and Pulse) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Asher Gamedze - Alibama
(from Turbulence and Pulse) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Asher Gamedze - Out Stepped Zim
(from Turbulence and Pulse) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, & Shahzad Ismaily - To Remain/To Return
(from Love In Exile) | Verve

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces
(from Love In Exile) | Verve

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Tags
The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Stay Connected
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller