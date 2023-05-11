WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/7/23 Listen • 1:59:56

Playlist for Ep. 113 (Rebroadcast), 5/7/23:

Kelly Lee Owens - Anadlu

(from LP.8) | Smalltown Supersound | Bandcamp

Kelly Lee Owens - Olga

(from LP.8) | Smalltown Supersound | Bandcamp

Kelly Lee Owens - Sonic 8

(from LP.8) | Smalltown Supersound | Bandcamp

claire rousay - it feels foolish to care

(from everything perfect is already here) | Shelter Press | Bandcamp

William Basinski & Janek Schaefer - . . . on reflection (two)

(from “ . . . on reflection ") | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp

William Basinski & Janek Schaefer - . . . on reflection (three)

(from “ . . . on reflection ") | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp

KMRU & Aho Ssan - Resurgence

(from Limen) | Subtext | Bandcamp

KMRU & Aho Ssan - Rebirth

(from Limen) | Subtext | Bandcamp

Muzzix performing Michael Pisaro-Liu - Radiolarians 9 & 11

(from Michael Pisaro-Liu: Radiolarians) | New World | Bandcamp

Muzzix performing Michael Pisaro-Liu - Radiolarians 13

(from Michael Pisaro-Liu: Radiolarians) | New World | Bandcamp

Stellan Veloce - Brackish

(from Stellan Veloce's Complesso Spettro) | Hyperdelia | Bandcamp

