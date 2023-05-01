WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/30/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 146, 4/30/23:

Pauline Oliveros & Relâche - The Well

(from The Well & The Gentle) | Important | Bandcamp

Mute Duo - The Ocean Door

(from Migrant Flocks) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Mute Duo - Land Musik

(from Migrant Flocks) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Vaster Than Empires - Astral Crosswind

(from Three Days) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Vicky Chow performing Cassie Wieland - HYMN

(from HYMN) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Natural Information Society - Is

(from Since Time Is Gravity) | Eremite | Bandcamp

Natural Information Society - Stigmergy

(from Since Time Is Gravity) | Eremite | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.