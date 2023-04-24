WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/23/23 Listen • 1:59:56

Playlist for Ep. 112 (Rebroadcast), 4/23/23:

Charles Mingus - Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting

(from Blues & Roots) | Atlantic

Charles Mingus - E's Flat Ah's Flat Too

(from Blues & Roots) | Atlantic

Survival Unit III - Part I

(from The Art of Flight: For Alvin Fielder) | Instigation Records/Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Sylvie Courvoisier & Mary Halvorson - Moonbow

(from Searching for the Disappeared Hour) | Pyroclastic | Bandcamp

Sylvie Courvoisier & Mary Halvorson - Torrential

(from Searching for the Disappeared Hour) | Pyroclastic | Bandcamp

Miles Davis - Prelude

(from Agharta) | Columbia

Charles Mingus - Fables of Faubus

(from The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott's) | Resonance | Bandcamp

