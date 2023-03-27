© 2023 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 3/26/23

By Evan Miller
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

Playlist for Ep. 143, 3/26/23:

Nico Niquo - My Home In the Storm
(from Esperanto) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Elite Terrorism Modulus - The Glacier Bay Water Shrew
(from Elite Terrorism Modulus) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Tigue performing Robert Honstein - An Index of Possibility
(from Robert Honstein: Lost and Found) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Tongue Depressor - You From The Local Family?
(from Bones For Time) | Worried Songs | Bandcamp

Rabbit Hash - Grizzled Man
(from Don't Mistake My Enthusiasm for Impatience) | Marginal Glitch | Bandcamp

Rabbit Hash - Another Rich History of Catastrophes
(from Don't Mistake My Enthusiasm for Impatience) | Marginal Glitch | Bandcamp

Katrina Krimsky - Soundscape
(from 1980) | Unseen Worlds | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
