The Outside - 3/26/23
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 143, 3/26/23:
Nico Niquo - My Home In the Storm
(from Esperanto) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Elite Terrorism Modulus - The Glacier Bay Water Shrew
(from Elite Terrorism Modulus) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Tigue performing Robert Honstein - An Index of Possibility
(from Robert Honstein: Lost and Found) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Tongue Depressor - You From The Local Family?
(from Bones For Time) | Worried Songs | Bandcamp
Rabbit Hash - Grizzled Man
(from Don't Mistake My Enthusiasm for Impatience) | Marginal Glitch | Bandcamp
Rabbit Hash - Another Rich History of Catastrophes
(from Don't Mistake My Enthusiasm for Impatience) | Marginal Glitch | Bandcamp
Katrina Krimsky - Soundscape
(from 1980) | Unseen Worlds | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.