WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/19/23 Listen • 1:59:58

Playlist for Ep. 106 (Rebroadcast), 3/12/23:

Okkyung Lee & Nadia Ratsimandresy - Untitled

(from Two Duos) | Otoroku

Kate Soper and Sam Pluta performing Kate Soper - The Fragments of Parmenides

(from The Understanding of All Things) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Raum - Passage

(from Daughter) | Yellowelectric | Bandcamp

T.J. Borden - Side A

(from Bob Hope Airport Train Station) | Alien Passengers | Bandcamp

Jordan Reyes - Quicksand

(from Close) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Jordan Reyes - Closer

(from Close) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

