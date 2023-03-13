The Outside - 3/12/23
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 142, 3/12/23:
James Ilgenfritz/Sandy Ewen/Michael Foster - Ekphrastic Discourse 4
(from Ekphrastic Discourse) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp
James Ilgenfritz/Sandy Ewen/Michael Foster - Ekphrastic Discourse 7
(from Ekphrastic Discourse) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp
John McCowen - Duration I
(from Models of Duration) | Astral Spirits/Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp
John McCowen - Hoskin
(from Models of Duration) | Astral Spirits/Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp
Kronos Quartet and Aki Takahashi performing Morton Feldman - Piano and String Quartet
(from Piano and String Quartet) | Nonesuch
