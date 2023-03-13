WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/12/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 142, 3/12/23:

James Ilgenfritz/Sandy Ewen/Michael Foster - Ekphrastic Discourse 4

(from Ekphrastic Discourse) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

James Ilgenfritz/Sandy Ewen/Michael Foster - Ekphrastic Discourse 7

(from Ekphrastic Discourse) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

John McCowen - Duration I

(from Models of Duration) | Astral Spirits/Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp

John McCowen - Hoskin

(from Models of Duration) | Astral Spirits/Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp

Kronos Quartet and Aki Takahashi performing Morton Feldman - Piano and String Quartet

(from Piano and String Quartet) | Nonesuch

