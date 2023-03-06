The Outside - 3/5/23
Playlist for Ep. 141, 3/5/23:
The Necks - Signal
(from Travel) | Ideologic Organ | Bandcamp
Powers / Pulice / Rolin - Wind Whirl
(from Prism) | Cached Media | Bandcamp
Lisel - One At A Time
(from Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay) | Ba Da Bing | Bandcamp
Lisel - Immature
(from Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay) | Ba Da Bing | Bandcamp
Lisel - Polyphony For Voices
(from Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay) | Ba Da Bing | Bandcamp
Morgan Garrett - Fall & Walk
(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Morgan Garrett - Fit with something awful
(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Morgan Garrett - Simple
(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Model/Actriz - Mosquito
(from Dogsbody) | True Panther | Bandcamp
Model/Actriz - Amaranth
(from Dogsbody) | True Panther | Bandcamp
Model/Actriz - Sleepless
(from Dogsbody) | True Panther | Bandcamp
Neil Young - Guitar Solo, No. 5
(from Dead Man) | Vapor
The Necks - Bloodstream
(from Travel) | Ideologic Organ | Bandcamp
