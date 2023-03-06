WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/5/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 141, 3/5/23:

The Necks - Signal

(from Travel) | Ideologic Organ | Bandcamp

Powers / Pulice / Rolin - Wind Whirl

(from Prism) | Cached Media | Bandcamp

Lisel - One At A Time

(from Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay) | Ba Da Bing | Bandcamp

Lisel - Immature

(from Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay) | Ba Da Bing | Bandcamp

Lisel - Polyphony For Voices

(from Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay) | Ba Da Bing | Bandcamp

Morgan Garrett - Fall & Walk

(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Morgan Garrett - Fit with something awful

(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Morgan Garrett - Simple

(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Model/Actriz - Mosquito

(from Dogsbody) | True Panther | Bandcamp

Model/Actriz - Amaranth

(from Dogsbody) | True Panther | Bandcamp

Model/Actriz - Sleepless

(from Dogsbody) | True Panther | Bandcamp

Neil Young - Guitar Solo, No. 5

(from Dead Man) | Vapor

The Necks - Bloodstream

(from Travel) | Ideologic Organ | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.