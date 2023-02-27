© 2023 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 2/26/23

By Evan Miller
Published February 27, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/26/23
Playlist for Ep. 104 (Rebroadcast), 2/26/23:

Baldi/Gerycz - Hermit Thrush / Vat of Oil
(from After Commodore Perry Service Plaza) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Seth Kasselman - The Governors
(from Analogous Fools) | Bandcamp

Seth Kasselman - Say It Like Elevator Lungs
(from Analogous Fools) | Bandcamp

Public Housing - Stay Awake
(from Public Housing) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Joy Guidry - Inner Child
(from Radical Acceptance) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp

Joy Guidry - Voices of the Ancestors
(from Radical Acceptance) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp

Nymph - Beyond
(from New Millennium Prayer) | Northern Spy | Bandcamp

Jon Mueller - Feeling Symbols
(from Codex Intueri) | Rhythmplex | Bandcamp

New York Philharmonic and Pierre Boulez performing Edgard Varèse - Amériques
(from Boulez Conducts Varèse: Amériques / Arcana / Ionisation) | Columbia Masterworks

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
