The Outside - 2/19/23
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 140, 2/19/23:
Can - Stuttgart 75 Ein (Live)
(from LIVE IN STUTTGART 1975) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp
William Roper, Cassia Streb, & Tim Feeney - A park, a train, and a secondary highway (Cassia Streb)
(from Avenue 64) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp
Tristan Kasten-Krause & Jessica Pavone - Rarefaction
(from Images of One) | Relative Pitch | Bandcamp
Tristan Kasten-Krause & Jessica Pavone - In Axis
(from Images of One) | Relative Pitch | Bandcamp
Doug Perkins performing Robert Honstein - An Economy of Means
(from Robert Honstein: An Economy of Means) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Miles Davis - In a Silent Way
(from In a Silent Way) | Columbia
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.