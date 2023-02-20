WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/19/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 140, 2/19/23:

Can - Stuttgart 75 Ein (Live)

(from LIVE IN STUTTGART 1975) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp

William Roper, Cassia Streb, & Tim Feeney - A park, a train, and a secondary highway (Cassia Streb)

(from Avenue 64) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

Tristan Kasten-Krause & Jessica Pavone - Rarefaction

(from Images of One) | Relative Pitch | Bandcamp

Tristan Kasten-Krause & Jessica Pavone - In Axis

(from Images of One) | Relative Pitch | Bandcamp

Doug Perkins performing Robert Honstein - An Economy of Means

(from Robert Honstein: An Economy of Means) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Miles Davis - In a Silent Way

(from In a Silent Way) | Columbia

