WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/12/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 139, 2/12/23:

Laraaji - All Pervading

(from Segue To Infinity) | Numero Group | Bandcamp

Labradford - Twenty

(from fixed::context) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Flower-Corsano Duo - The River That Turned Into A Raging Fire

(from The Halcyon) | VHF | Bandcamp

Sandy Ewen/Damon Smith/Weasel Walter - Fish Wrapped In Guaze

(from Untitled Ug 79) | ugEXPLODE | Bandcamp

Lauren Sarah Hayes - Xeon

(from Embrace) | SUPERPANG | Bandcamp

Lauren Sarah Hayes - Don't Glitsh On My Cascade

(from Embrace) | SUPERPANG | Bandcamp

Laraaji - Koto

(from Segue To Infinity) | Numero Group | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.