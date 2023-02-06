The Outside - 2/5/23
Playlist for Ep. 138, 2/5/23:
Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble - Coloring of Lake/Sky
(from III) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
Chris Williams Quintet - Side Bee
(from Live) | Astral Spirits/cow | Bandcamp
Monas - Visible Spirit
(from Freedom) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
Ryuichi Sakamoto - 20220123
(from 12) | Commmons/Milan
Ryuichi Sakamoto - 20220302 - sarabande
(from 12) | Commmons/Milan
Ryuichi Sakamoto - 20220404
(from 12) | Commmons/Milan
Tony Conrad, Arnold Dreyblatt, and Jim O'Rourke - Tonic 19-01-2001
(from Tonic 19-01-2001) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp
