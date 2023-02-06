WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/5/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 138, 2/5/23:

Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble - Coloring of Lake/Sky

(from III) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Chris Williams Quintet - Side Bee

(from Live) | Astral Spirits/cow | Bandcamp

Monas - Visible Spirit

(from Freedom) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Ryuichi Sakamoto - 20220123

(from 12) | Commmons/Milan

Ryuichi Sakamoto - 20220302 - sarabande

(from 12) | Commmons/Milan

Ryuichi Sakamoto - 20220404

(from 12) | Commmons/Milan

Tony Conrad, Arnold Dreyblatt, and Jim O'Rourke - Tonic 19-01-2001

(from Tonic 19-01-2001) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp

