Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/29/23 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 137, 1/29/23:

Adrianne Munden-Dixon performing Phong Tran - Generation

(from Lung) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Adrianne Munden-Dixon performing Cassie Wieland - Lung

(from Lung) | Self-released | Bandcamp

MV Carbon & Charlemagne Palestine - Evaporating Whispers

(from Liquiddd Changesss) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp

Mette Henriette - Drifting

(from Drifting) | ECM

Mette Henriette - Oversoar

(from Drifting) | ECM

Mette Henriette - Indrifting you

(from Drifting) | ECM

Kali Malone (with Stephen O'Malley and Lucy Railton) - Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2

(from Does Spring Hide Its Joy) | Ideologic Organ | Bandcamp

