TheOutside_square.jpg
The Outside

The Outside - 1/29/23

By Evan Miller
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/29/23
TheOutside_square.jpg

Playlist for Ep. 137, 1/29/23:

Adrianne Munden-Dixon performing Phong Tran - Generation
(from Lung) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Adrianne Munden-Dixon performing Cassie Wieland - Lung
(from Lung) | Self-released | Bandcamp

MV Carbon & Charlemagne Palestine - Evaporating Whispers
(from Liquiddd Changesss) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp

Mette Henriette - Drifting
(from Drifting) | ECM

Mette Henriette - Oversoar
(from Drifting) | ECM

Mette Henriette - Indrifting you
(from Drifting) | ECM

Kali Malone (with Stephen O'Malley and Lucy Railton) - Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2
(from Does Spring Hide Its Joy) | Ideologic Organ | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Tags
The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
