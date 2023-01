Rob Funkhouser is an Indianapolis-based improviser, composer, instrument builder, and percussionist. For a special episode of The Outside, he stopped by the WYSO studios to perform two improvisations on his latest instrument, the "Glass Organ," and to speak with host Evan Miller about his custom instruments, his improvisational and composition practices, and his musical background.

For more information on Rob, visit his website, robfunkhouser.com.