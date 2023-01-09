The Outside - 1/8/23
Playlist for Ep. 134, 1/8/23:
Anteloper - Inia
(from Pink Dolphins) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Anteloper - One Living Genus
(from Pink Dolphins) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Wasteland Jazz Ensemble - Untitled I
(from S/T) | Gilgongo | Bandcamp
Wasteland Jazz Ensemble - Untitled VI
(from S/T) | Gilgongo | Bandcamp
Sarah Davachi - Alas, Departing
(from Two Sisters) | Late Music | Bandcamp
Sarah Davachi - Icon Studies I
(from Two Sisters) | Late Music | Bandcamp
Vanessa Rossetto - the method
(from The Actress) | Erstwhile | Bandcamp
Luke Schneider - Yosemite
(from Luke Schneider Presents Imaginational Anthem Vol. XI: Chrome Universal - A Survey of Modern Pedal Steel) | Tompkins Square | Bandcamp
Susan Alcorn - Gilmore Blue
(from Luke Schneider Presents Imaginational Anthem Vol. XI: Chrome Universal - A Survey of Modern Pedal Steel) | Tompkins Square | Bandcamp
Will Van Horn - Attwater
(from Luke Schneider Presents Imaginational Anthem Vol. XI: Chrome Universal - A Survey of Modern Pedal Steel) | Tompkins Square | Bandcamp
Rob Funkhouser - Return
(from Walking Music Volume 8) | Self-released | Bandcamp
