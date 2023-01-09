The Outside - 1/8/23

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/1/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 134, 1/8/23:

Anteloper - Inia

(from Pink Dolphins) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Anteloper - One Living Genus

(from Pink Dolphins) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Wasteland Jazz Ensemble - Untitled I

(from S/T) | Gilgongo | Bandcamp

Wasteland Jazz Ensemble - Untitled VI

(from S/T) | Gilgongo | Bandcamp

Sarah Davachi - Alas, Departing

(from Two Sisters) | Late Music | Bandcamp

Sarah Davachi - Icon Studies I

(from Two Sisters) | Late Music | Bandcamp

Vanessa Rossetto - the method

(from The Actress) | Erstwhile | Bandcamp

Luke Schneider - Yosemite

(from Luke Schneider Presents Imaginational Anthem Vol. XI: Chrome Universal - A Survey of Modern Pedal Steel) | Tompkins Square | Bandcamp

Susan Alcorn - Gilmore Blue

(from Luke Schneider Presents Imaginational Anthem Vol. XI: Chrome Universal - A Survey of Modern Pedal Steel) | Tompkins Square | Bandcamp

Will Van Horn - Attwater

(from Luke Schneider Presents Imaginational Anthem Vol. XI: Chrome Universal - A Survey of Modern Pedal Steel) | Tompkins Square | Bandcamp

Rob Funkhouser - Return

(from Walking Music Volume 8) | Self-released | Bandcamp

