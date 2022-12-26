WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas - 12/25/22 Listen • 1:59:55

Playlist for Ep. 133: A Very Outside Christmas, 12/25/22:

Melt-Banana - White Christmas

(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

James White - Christmas With Satan

(from A Christmas Record) | ZE

Merzbow - Silent Night

(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

Gastr Del Sol - The Bells of St. Mary

(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

Liz Durette - Angels of Christmas

(from A Christmas Gift To You) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Oneida - In The Court of the Christmas King

(from JNR Holiday Party, Vol. 5) | Joyful Noise

Boris - Last Christmas

(from Noël) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

Low - Little Drummer Boy

(from Christmas) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Low - Some Hearts (At Christmas Time)

(from Some Hearts (At Christmas Time) - Single) | Sub Pop | Bandcamp

Loren Connors - Christmas Day

(from The Holidays Don't Have To Be So Rotten: Volume Three) | Flannel Graph | Bandcamp

John Fahey - Christ's Saints of God Fantasy

(from The New Possibility: John Fahey's Guitar Soli Christmas Album) | Takoma

Lapland Chamber Orchestra & John Storgårds performing Hans Abrahamsen - Schnee

(from Schnee: 10 Canons For 9 Instruments) | Dacapo

