The Outside

The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas - 12/25/22

By Evan Miller
Published December 26, 2022 at 1:14 AM EST
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

Playlist for Ep. 133: A Very Outside Christmas, 12/25/22:

Melt-Banana - White Christmas
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

James White - Christmas With Satan
(from A Christmas Record) | ZE

Merzbow - Silent Night
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

Gastr Del Sol - The Bells of St. Mary
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony

Liz Durette - Angels of Christmas
(from A Christmas Gift To You) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Oneida - In The Court of the Christmas King
(from JNR Holiday Party, Vol. 5) | Joyful Noise

Boris - Last Christmas
(from Noël) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

Low - Little Drummer Boy
(from Christmas) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Low - Some Hearts (At Christmas Time)
(from Some Hearts (At Christmas Time) - Single) | Sub Pop | Bandcamp

Loren Connors - Christmas Day
(from The Holidays Don't Have To Be So Rotten: Volume Three) | Flannel Graph | Bandcamp

John Fahey - Christ's Saints of God Fantasy
(from The New Possibility: John Fahey's Guitar Soli Christmas Album) | Takoma

Lapland Chamber Orchestra & John Storgårds performing Hans Abrahamsen - Schnee
(from Schnee: 10 Canons For 9 Instruments) | Dacapo

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
