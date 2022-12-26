The Outside: A Very Outside Christmas - 12/25/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 133: A Very Outside Christmas, 12/25/22:
Melt-Banana - White Christmas
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony
James White - Christmas With Satan
(from A Christmas Record) | ZE
Merzbow - Silent Night
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony
Gastr Del Sol - The Bells of St. Mary
(from The Christmas Album) | Sony
Liz Durette - Angels of Christmas
(from A Christmas Gift To You) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Oneida - In The Court of the Christmas King
(from JNR Holiday Party, Vol. 5) | Joyful Noise
Boris - Last Christmas
(from Noël) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp
Low - Little Drummer Boy
(from Christmas) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Low - Some Hearts (At Christmas Time)
(from Some Hearts (At Christmas Time) - Single) | Sub Pop | Bandcamp
Loren Connors - Christmas Day
(from The Holidays Don't Have To Be So Rotten: Volume Three) | Flannel Graph | Bandcamp
John Fahey - Christ's Saints of God Fantasy
(from The New Possibility: John Fahey's Guitar Soli Christmas Album) | Takoma
Lapland Chamber Orchestra & John Storgårds performing Hans Abrahamsen - Schnee
(from Schnee: 10 Canons For 9 Instruments) | Dacapo
