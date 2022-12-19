The Outside - 12/18/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 132, 12/18/22:
In Memoriam: Manuel Göttsching (1952 - 2022)
Ash Ra Tempel - Amboss
(from Ash Ra Tempel) | Ohr
Manuel Göttsching - Echo Waves
(from Inventions for Electric Guitar) | Ohr
————————
In Memoriam: Angelo Badalamenti (1937 - 2022)
Angelo Badalamenti - Laura Palmer's Theme
(from Soundtrack from Twin Peaks) | Warner Bros
Angelo Badalamenti - Theme from Twin Peaks - Fire Walk With Me
(from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me) | Warner Bros
Angelo Badalamenti - Mulholland Drive
(from Mulholland Drive) | BMG
Thought Gang - Logic and Common Sense
(from Thought Gang) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp
Thought Gang - Summer Night Noise
(from Thought Gang) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp
Julee Cruise - Mysteries of Love
(from Floating into the Night) | Warner Bros
Julee Cruise - The World Spins
(from Floating into the Night) | Warner Bros
————————
Ossia performing Steve Reich - Tehillim
(from Steve Reich: Tehillim & The Desert Music) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.