© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TheOutside_square.jpg
The Outside

The Outside - 12/18/22

By Evan Miller
Published December 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 12/18/22
TheOutside_square.jpg

Playlist for Ep. 132, 12/18/22:

In Memoriam: Manuel Göttsching (1952 - 2022)

Ash Ra Tempel - Amboss
(from Ash Ra Tempel) | Ohr

Manuel Göttsching - Echo Waves
(from Inventions for Electric Guitar) | Ohr

————————

In Memoriam: Angelo Badalamenti (1937 - 2022)

Angelo Badalamenti - Laura Palmer's Theme
(from Soundtrack from Twin Peaks) | Warner Bros

Angelo Badalamenti - Theme from Twin Peaks - Fire Walk With Me
(from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me) | Warner Bros

Angelo Badalamenti - Mulholland Drive
(from Mulholland Drive) | BMG

Thought Gang - Logic and Common Sense
(from Thought Gang) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

Thought Gang - Summer Night Noise
(from Thought Gang) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

Julee Cruise - Mysteries of Love
(from Floating into the Night) | Warner Bros

Julee Cruise - The World Spins
(from Floating into the Night) | Warner Bros

————————

Ossia performing Steve Reich - Tehillim
(from Steve Reich: Tehillim & The Desert Music) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Tags
The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Stay Connected
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller