The Outside - 12/18/22 Listen • 1:59:56

Playlist for Ep. 132, 12/18/22:

In Memoriam: Manuel Göttsching (1952 - 2022)

Ash Ra Tempel - Amboss

(from Ash Ra Tempel) | Ohr

Manuel Göttsching - Echo Waves

(from Inventions for Electric Guitar) | Ohr

In Memoriam: Angelo Badalamenti (1937 - 2022)

Angelo Badalamenti - Laura Palmer's Theme

(from Soundtrack from Twin Peaks) | Warner Bros

Angelo Badalamenti - Theme from Twin Peaks - Fire Walk With Me

(from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me) | Warner Bros

Angelo Badalamenti - Mulholland Drive

(from Mulholland Drive) | BMG

Thought Gang - Logic and Common Sense

(from Thought Gang) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

Thought Gang - Summer Night Noise

(from Thought Gang) | Sacred Bones | Bandcamp

Julee Cruise - Mysteries of Love

(from Floating into the Night) | Warner Bros

Julee Cruise - The World Spins

(from Floating into the Night) | Warner Bros

Ossia performing Steve Reich - Tehillim

(from Steve Reich: Tehillim & The Desert Music) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

