The Outside

The Outside - 11/27/22

Published November 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/27/22
Playlist for Ep. 130, 11/27/22:

Matt Evans - Mount Neon
(from Soft Science) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp

Matt Evans - Scump (feat. Ka Baird)
(from Soft Science) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp

Matt Evans - Worm Moon
(from Soft Science) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp

Rich Ruth - Thou Mayest
(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp

Rich Ruth - Angel Slide
(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Zero Degree Machine
(from Comradely Objects) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Plain Hunt on Four
(from Comradely Objects) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Till the Teeth - Madhouse for Some Kind of Inadequacy
(from Till the Teeth) | Drongo Tapes | Bandcamp

Till the Teeth - All That Is True Is Rare and Difficult
(from Till the Teeth) | Drongo Tapes | Bandcamp

Lori Goldston - Real and Imagined
(from High and Low) | SofaBurn | Bandcamp

Lori Goldston - Cold Air
(from High and Low) | SofaBurn | Bandcamp

Battle Trance - Green of Winter: II
(from Green of Winter) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Battle Trance - Green of Winter: III
(from Green of Winter) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Bearthoven performing Brooks Frederickson - Undertoad
(from Trios) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
