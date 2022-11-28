The Outside - 11/27/22
Playlist for Ep. 130, 11/27/22:
Matt Evans - Mount Neon
(from Soft Science) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp
Matt Evans - Scump (feat. Ka Baird)
(from Soft Science) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp
Matt Evans - Worm Moon
(from Soft Science) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp
Rich Ruth - Thou Mayest
(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp
Rich Ruth - Angel Slide
(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp
Horse Lords - Zero Degree Machine
(from Comradely Objects) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp
Horse Lords - Plain Hunt on Four
(from Comradely Objects) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp
Till the Teeth - Madhouse for Some Kind of Inadequacy
(from Till the Teeth) | Drongo Tapes | Bandcamp
Till the Teeth - All That Is True Is Rare and Difficult
(from Till the Teeth) | Drongo Tapes | Bandcamp
Lori Goldston - Real and Imagined
(from High and Low) | SofaBurn | Bandcamp
Lori Goldston - Cold Air
(from High and Low) | SofaBurn | Bandcamp
Battle Trance - Green of Winter: II
(from Green of Winter) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
Battle Trance - Green of Winter: III
(from Green of Winter) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
Bearthoven performing Brooks Frederickson - Undertoad
(from Trios) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
