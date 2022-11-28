WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/27/22 Listen • 1:59:55

Playlist for Ep. 130, 11/27/22:

Matt Evans - Mount Neon

(from Soft Science) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp

Matt Evans - Scump (feat. Ka Baird)

(from Soft Science) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp

Matt Evans - Worm Moon

(from Soft Science) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp

Rich Ruth - Thou Mayest

(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp

Rich Ruth - Angel Slide

(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Zero Degree Machine

(from Comradely Objects) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Plain Hunt on Four

(from Comradely Objects) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Till the Teeth - Madhouse for Some Kind of Inadequacy

(from Till the Teeth) | Drongo Tapes | Bandcamp

Till the Teeth - All That Is True Is Rare and Difficult

(from Till the Teeth) | Drongo Tapes | Bandcamp

Lori Goldston - Real and Imagined

(from High and Low) | SofaBurn | Bandcamp

Lori Goldston - Cold Air

(from High and Low) | SofaBurn | Bandcamp

Battle Trance - Green of Winter: II

(from Green of Winter) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Battle Trance - Green of Winter: III

(from Green of Winter) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Bearthoven performing Brooks Frederickson - Undertoad

(from Trios) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

