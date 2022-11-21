The Outside - 11/20/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 129, 11/20/22:
Daniel Bachman - Flood Stage
(from Almanac Behind) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Daniel Bachman - 3:24 AM KHB36 (When The World's On Fire)
(from Almanac Behind) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Daniel Bachman - Recalibration / Normalization
(from Almanac Behind) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Colin Stetson - Orthrus
(from Chimæra I) | Room40 | Bandcamp
Thumbscrew - Song for Mr. Humphries
(from Multicolored Midnight) | Cuneiform | Bandcamp
Thumbscrew - Future Reruns and Nostalgia
(from Multicolored Midnight) | Cuneiform | Bandcamp
Thumbscrew - Capsicum Annuum
(from Multicolored Midnight) | Cuneiform | Bandcamp
Bill Nace - Intro
(from Through A Room) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Bill Nace - Les Echos (Piece for Tuba)
(from Through A Room) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Bill Nace - Boil First
(from Through A Room) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Oren Ambarchi - III
(from Shebang) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Oren Ambarchi - IV
(from Shebang) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Chris Corsano/Andrew Scott Young/Ryley Walker - Hog Panel
(from Belladonna Garnish) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp
Chris Corsano/Andrew Scott Young/Ryley Walker - Counterfeit Egg
(from Belladonna Garnish) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.