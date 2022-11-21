WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/20/22 Listen • 1:59:52

Playlist for Ep. 129, 11/20/22:

Daniel Bachman - Flood Stage

(from Almanac Behind) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - 3:24 AM KHB36 (When The World's On Fire)

(from Almanac Behind) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - Recalibration / Normalization

(from Almanac Behind) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Colin Stetson - Orthrus

(from Chimæra I) | Room40 | Bandcamp

Thumbscrew - Song for Mr. Humphries

(from Multicolored Midnight) | Cuneiform | Bandcamp

Thumbscrew - Future Reruns and Nostalgia

(from Multicolored Midnight) | Cuneiform | Bandcamp

Thumbscrew - Capsicum Annuum

(from Multicolored Midnight) | Cuneiform | Bandcamp

Bill Nace - Intro

(from Through A Room) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Bill Nace - Les Echos (Piece for Tuba)

(from Through A Room) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Bill Nace - Boil First

(from Through A Room) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Oren Ambarchi - III

(from Shebang) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Oren Ambarchi - IV

(from Shebang) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Chris Corsano/Andrew Scott Young/Ryley Walker - Hog Panel

(from Belladonna Garnish) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp

Chris Corsano/Andrew Scott Young/Ryley Walker - Counterfeit Egg

(from Belladonna Garnish) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp

