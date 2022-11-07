© 2022 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 11/6/22

Published November 7, 2022 at 1:00 AM EST
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 11/6/22
TheOutside_square.jpg

Playlist for Ep. 102 (Rebroadcast), 11/6/22:

Blacks' Myths - Upper South
(from Blacks' Myths) | Atlantic Rhythms | Bandcamp

Crazy Doberman - The Past Haunts The Present
(from "Everyone Is Rolling Down a Hill" Or "the Journey To the Center of Some Arcane Mystery and the Entanglements of the Vines and Veins of the Cosmic and Unwieldy Milieu Encountered In the Midst of That Endeavor) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Crazy Doberman - Cold Comfort In Memorium
(from "Everyone Is Rolling Down a Hill" Or "the Journey To the Center of Some Arcane Mystery and the Entanglements of the Vines and Veins of the Cosmic and Unwieldy Milieu Encountered In the Midst of That Endeavor) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Ryley Walker/Andrew Scott Young/Chris Corsano - 01/23/2022 goofin
(from Charlottesville 01/23/2022) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp

Caroline Davis - The Inflated Chariot Awaits Defeat
(from Portals, Volume 1 : Mourning) | Sunnyside | Bandcamp

Eiko Ishibashi - I can feel guilty about anything
(from For McCoy) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
