The Outside - 10/23/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 127, 10/23/22:
Happy 3rd Anniversary to The Outside!
Lisa Cameron/Damon Smith/Alex Cunningham - Plentitude in the Void
(from Time Without Hours) | Storm Cellar | Bandcamp
Burial - Streetlands
(from Streetlands) | Hyperdub | Bandcamp
Douglas Adam McCombs - To Whose Falls Shadows
(from VMAK<KOMBZ<<<DUGLAS<<6NDR7<<<) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
Sō Percussion performing Julia Wolfe - Forbidden Love
(from Julia Wolfe: Forbidden Love) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Tim Feeney - Flint
(from Flint And Tinder) | Falt | Bandcamp
