WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/23/22 Listen • 1:59:55

Playlist for Ep. 127, 10/23/22:

Happy 3rd Anniversary to The Outside!

Lisa Cameron/Damon Smith/Alex Cunningham - Plentitude in the Void

(from Time Without Hours) | Storm Cellar | Bandcamp

Burial - Streetlands

(from Streetlands) | Hyperdub | Bandcamp

Douglas Adam McCombs - To Whose Falls Shadows

(from VMAK<KOMBZ<<<DUGLAS<<6NDR7<<<) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Sō Percussion performing Julia Wolfe - Forbidden Love

(from Julia Wolfe: Forbidden Love) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Tim Feeney - Flint

(from Flint And Tinder) | Falt | Bandcamp

