The Outside - 10/16/22

The Outside: October 16, 2022 Listen • 1:59:54

Playlist for Ep. 94 rebroadcast, 10/16/22:

Jessica Pavone - Indolent

(from Lull) | Chaikin | Bandcamp

Ensemble Dal Niente performs Hilda Paredes - Demente Cuerda

(from confined. speak.) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Irreversible Entanglements - Water Meditation

(from Open The Gates) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Phong Tran - Party Quest

(from The Computer Room) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Phong Tran - de_dust2

(from The Computer Room) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Daniel Wyche - Earthwork

(from Earthwork) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

James Ilgenfritz/Brian Chase/Robbie Lee - Happening

(from Loss And Gain) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

Olivia Block - Rivers in Reverse

(from Innocent Passage in the Territorial Sea) | Room40 | Bandcamp

Body/Dilloway/Head - Secret Cuts

(from Body/Dilloway/Head) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

