The Outside - 10/16/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 94 rebroadcast, 10/16/22:
Jessica Pavone - Indolent
(from Lull) | Chaikin | Bandcamp
Ensemble Dal Niente performs Hilda Paredes - Demente Cuerda
(from confined. speak.) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Irreversible Entanglements - Water Meditation
(from Open The Gates) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Phong Tran - Party Quest
(from The Computer Room) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
Phong Tran - de_dust2
(from The Computer Room) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
Daniel Wyche - Earthwork
(from Earthwork) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
James Ilgenfritz/Brian Chase/Robbie Lee - Happening
(from Loss And Gain) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp
Olivia Block - Rivers in Reverse
(from Innocent Passage in the Territorial Sea) | Room40 | Bandcamp
Body/Dilloway/Head - Secret Cuts
(from Body/Dilloway/Head) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.