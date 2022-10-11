WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/9/22 Listen • 1:59:54

Playlist for Ep. 126, 10/9/22:

Weedghost - Perfect Egg Bite (Live at WYSO)

An Interview with Weedghost (Recorded 9/22/22 at WYSO)

Weedghost - Elder Highlander (Live at WYSO)

Greg Stuart performing Sarah Hennies - Border Loss

(from Subtractions) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Oren Ambarchi - I

(from Shebang) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Oren Ambarchi - II

(from Shebang) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.