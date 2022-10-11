The Outside - 10/9/22
Playlist for Ep. 126, 10/9/22:
Weedghost - Perfect Egg Bite (Live at WYSO)
An Interview with Weedghost (Recorded 9/22/22 at WYSO)
Weedghost - Elder Highlander (Live at WYSO)
Greg Stuart performing Sarah Hennies - Border Loss
(from Subtractions) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Oren Ambarchi - I
(from Shebang) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Oren Ambarchi - II
(from Shebang) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.