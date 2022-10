WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/2/22 Listen • 1:59:58

Playlist for Ep. 125, 10/2/22:

A Tribute to Pharoah Sanders (1940-2022)

Pharoah Sanders - Red, Black & Green

(from Thembi) | Impulse!

Alice Coltrane - Journey in Satchidananda

(from Journey in Satchidananda) | Impulse!

John Coltrane - My Favorite Things

(from Live at the Village Vanguard Again!) | Impulse!

Sonny Sharrock - Many Mansions

(from Ask The Ages) | Axiom

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & London Symphony Orchestra - Promises: Movement 6

(from Promises) | Luaka Bop | Bandcamp

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & London Symphony Orchestra - Promises: Movement 7

(from Promises) | Luaka Bop | Bandcamp

Pharoah Sanders - The Creator Has A Master Plan

(from Karma) | Impulse!

