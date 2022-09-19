WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 9/18/22 Listen • 1:59:56

Playlist for Ep. 124, 9/18/22:

Talk Talk - The Rainbow

(from Spirit of Eden) | EMI

Talk Talk - Eden

(from Spirit of Eden) | EMI

Talk Talk - Desire

(from Spirit of Eden) | EMI

Ellen Arkbro & Johna Graden - Close

(from I get along without you very well) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Ellen Arkbro & Johna Graden - Never near

(from I get along without you very well) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Ellen Arkbro & Johna Graden - Temple

(from I get along without you very well) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

_ + _ - Mustard

(from Mustard) | Clean Demon | Bandcamp

Earth Room - Bridges of Waves

(from Earth Room) | Related States | Bandcamp

Elkhorn - 1919

(from Distances) | Feeding Tube | Bandcamp

Talk Talk - Taphead

(from Laughing Stock) | Verve

Talk Talk - New Grass

(from Laughing Stock) | Verve

Talk Talk - Runeii

(from Laughing Stock) | Verve

