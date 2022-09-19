The Outside - 9/18/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 124, 9/18/22:
Talk Talk - The Rainbow
(from Spirit of Eden) | EMI
Talk Talk - Eden
(from Spirit of Eden) | EMI
Talk Talk - Desire
(from Spirit of Eden) | EMI
Ellen Arkbro & Johna Graden - Close
(from I get along without you very well) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
Ellen Arkbro & Johna Graden - Never near
(from I get along without you very well) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
Ellen Arkbro & Johna Graden - Temple
(from I get along without you very well) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
_ + _ - Mustard
(from Mustard) | Clean Demon | Bandcamp
Earth Room - Bridges of Waves
(from Earth Room) | Related States | Bandcamp
Elkhorn - 1919
(from Distances) | Feeding Tube | Bandcamp
Talk Talk - Taphead
(from Laughing Stock) | Verve
Talk Talk - New Grass
(from Laughing Stock) | Verve
Talk Talk - Runeii
(from Laughing Stock) | Verve
