The Outside - 9/11/22
Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 123, 9/11/22:
Weedghost - All This Crude Matter
(from Weedghost) | Self-released
Rich Ruth - Desensitization and Reprocessing
(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp
Rich Ruth - Heavy and Earthbound
(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp
Horse Lords - Mess Mend
(from Comradely Objects) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - In profile
(from Music for Four Guitars) | Palilaia | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - Glimpsed while driving
(from Music for Four Guitars) | Palilaia | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - In the rain
(from Music for Four Guitars) | Palilaia | Bandcamp
Cameron/Horne/Flaten/Thomson - Juju Window
(from Place Is The Space) | Personal Archives | Bandcamp
Brian Harnetty - Sound of an Unperplexed Wren
(from Words and Silences) | Winesap | Bandcamp
Brian Harnetty - Breath Water Silence
(from Words and Silences) | Winesap | Bandcamp
Bitchin Bajas - Quakenbrück
(from Bajascillators) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Bearthoven performing Brendon Randall-Myers - Simple Machine
(from Trios) | Canteloupe | Bandcamp
Eiko Ishibashi - "We'll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights" (SAAB 900)
(from Drive My Car Original Soundtrack (with bonus tracks)) | Newhere | Bandcamp
Eiko Ishibashi - "We'll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights" (different ways)
(from Drive My Car Original Soundtrack (with bonus tracks)) | Newhere | Bandcamp
