The Outside - 9/11/22

Published September 12, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

Playlist for Ep. 123, 9/11/22:

Weedghost - All This Crude Matter
(from Weedghost) | Self-released

Rich Ruth - Desensitization and Reprocessing
(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp

Rich Ruth - Heavy and Earthbound
(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Mess Mend
(from Comradely Objects) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - In profile
(from Music for Four Guitars) | Palilaia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - Glimpsed while driving
(from Music for Four Guitars) | Palilaia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - In the rain
(from Music for Four Guitars) | Palilaia | Bandcamp

Cameron/Horne/Flaten/Thomson - Juju Window
(from Place Is The Space) | Personal Archives | Bandcamp

Brian Harnetty - Sound of an Unperplexed Wren
(from Words and Silences) | Winesap | Bandcamp

Brian Harnetty - Breath Water Silence
(from Words and Silences) | Winesap | Bandcamp

Bitchin Bajas - Quakenbrück
(from Bajascillators) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Bearthoven performing Brendon Randall-Myers - Simple Machine
(from Trios) | Canteloupe | Bandcamp

Eiko Ishibashi - "We'll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights" (SAAB 900)
(from Drive My Car Original Soundtrack (with bonus tracks)) | Newhere | Bandcamp

Eiko Ishibashi - "We'll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights" (different ways)
(from Drive My Car Original Soundtrack (with bonus tracks)) | Newhere | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
