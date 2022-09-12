WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 9/11/22 Listen • 1:59:56

Playlist for Ep. 123, 9/11/22:

Weedghost - All This Crude Matter

(from Weedghost) | Self-released

Rich Ruth - Desensitization and Reprocessing

(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp

Rich Ruth - Heavy and Earthbound

(from I Survived, It's Over) | Third Man | Bandcamp

Horse Lords - Mess Mend

(from Comradely Objects) | RVNG Int'l | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - In profile

(from Music for Four Guitars) | Palilaia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - Glimpsed while driving

(from Music for Four Guitars) | Palilaia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - In the rain

(from Music for Four Guitars) | Palilaia | Bandcamp

Cameron/Horne/Flaten/Thomson - Juju Window

(from Place Is The Space) | Personal Archives | Bandcamp

Brian Harnetty - Sound of an Unperplexed Wren

(from Words and Silences) | Winesap | Bandcamp

Brian Harnetty - Breath Water Silence

(from Words and Silences) | Winesap | Bandcamp

Bitchin Bajas - Quakenbrück

(from Bajascillators) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Bearthoven performing Brendon Randall-Myers - Simple Machine

(from Trios) | Canteloupe | Bandcamp

Eiko Ishibashi - "We'll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights" (SAAB 900)

(from Drive My Car Original Soundtrack (with bonus tracks)) | Newhere | Bandcamp

Eiko Ishibashi - "We'll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights" (different ways)

(from Drive My Car Original Soundtrack (with bonus tracks)) | Newhere | Bandcamp

