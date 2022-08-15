The Outside - 8/14/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 8/14/22
Playlist for Ep. 122, 8/14/22:
Kali Malone - Living Torch I
(from Living Torch) | Portraits GRM | Bandcamp
Charles Curtis performing Terry Jennings - Piece for Cello and Saxophone (A New Realization In Just Intonation For Solo Cello By La Monte Young)
(from Piece for Cello and Saxophone) | Saltern | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.