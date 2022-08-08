The Outside - 8/7/22
Playlist for Ep. 121, 8/7/22:
Battle Trance - Green of Winter I
(from Green of Winter) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
Andlace - Frabrik
(from Fabrik) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Andlace - How to Start a Fire With a Magnifying Glass
(from Fabrik) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Burning Plastic Blues Band - Splinter Cycle
(from Peculiar Refractions in the Fullness of Time) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Burning Plastic Blues Band - Blue Delusion
(from Peculiar Refractions in the Fullness of Time) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Burning Plastic Blues Band - Avenue of Peace
(from Peculiar Refractions in the Fullness of Time) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
HelioGrave - HelioGrave
(from HelioGrave) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Iceberg - God Moves on the Water
(from Final Thaw) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
Peter Rehberg - at GRM (2009)
(from at GRM) | Portraits GRM | Bandcamp
