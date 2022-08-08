WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 8/7/22 Listen • 1:59:57

Playlist for Ep. 121, 8/7/22:

Battle Trance - Green of Winter I

(from Green of Winter) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Andlace - Frabrik

(from Fabrik) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

Andlace - How to Start a Fire With a Magnifying Glass

(from Fabrik) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

Burning Plastic Blues Band - Splinter Cycle

(from Peculiar Refractions in the Fullness of Time) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

Burning Plastic Blues Band - Blue Delusion

(from Peculiar Refractions in the Fullness of Time) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

Burning Plastic Blues Band - Avenue of Peace

(from Peculiar Refractions in the Fullness of Time) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

HelioGrave - HelioGrave

(from HelioGrave) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

Iceberg - God Moves on the Water

(from Final Thaw) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Peter Rehberg - at GRM (2009)

(from at GRM) | Portraits GRM | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.