WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/29/22 Listen • 1:59:55

Playlist for Ep. 114, 5/29/22:

Mary Lattimore & Paul Sukeena - Hundred Dollar Hoagie

(from West Kensington) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Mary Lattimore & Paul Sukeena - Didn't See The Comet

(from West Kensington) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Richard Thompson - Treadwell No More

(from Music From Grizzly Man) | No Quarter | Bandcamp

Richard Thompson - Bear Fight

(from Music From Grizzly Man) | No Quarter | Bandcamp

Andew Bernstein - in flux

(from A Presentation) | Hausu Mountain | Bandcamp

Iannis Xenakis - Diamorphoses (1957)

(from Electroacoustic Works) | Karlrecords | Bandcamp

JACK Quartet performs Iannis Xenakis - Tetras

(from Xenakis Edition 10: Complete String Quartets) | Mode | Bandcamp

Percussions de Strasbourg performing Iannis Xenakis - Persephassa

(from Pléiades & Persephassa) | Self-released

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.