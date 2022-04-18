WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/17/22 Listen • 1:59:55

Playlist for Ep. 110, 4/10/22:

Colpitts - Recovery

(from Music From The Accident) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

What - Side A

(from the unconcious is a machine for operating an animal) | Eiderdown | Bandcamp

McKain/Murray/Radichel/Suarez/Weeks - The Running of the Bulls

(from The Running of the Bulls) | Radical Documents | Bandcamp

Sandbox Percussion performing Andy Akiho - Pillar I

(from Seven Pillars) | Aki Rhythm | Bandcamp

Sandbox Percussion performing Andy Akiho - Pillar II

(from Seven Pillars) | Aki Rhythm | Bandcamp

Sandbox Percussion performing Andy Akiho - Pillar III

(from Seven Pillars) | Aki Rhythm | Bandcamp

Body/Dilloway/Head - Body/Erase

(from Body/Dilloway/Head) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Oneida - Sheets of Easter

(from Each One Teach One) | Jagjaguwar | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.