WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/3/22 Listen • 1:59:55

Playlist for Ep. 109, 4/3/22:

David Friend & Jerome Begin - These Patterns

(from Post-) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

David Friend & Jerome Begin - Rolling

(from Post-) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

David Friend & Jerome Begin - Voices

(from Post-) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Sō Percussion, Dawn Upshaw, and Gil Kalish performing Caroline Shaw - Narrow Sea

(from Narrow Sea) | Nonesuch | Bandcamp

New Morse Code & Katie Hyun performing Robert Honstein - Patter

(from Simplcity Itself) | New Focus | Bandcamp

New Morse Code performing Tonia Ko - Hush

(from Simplcity Itself) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Anton Lukoszevieze & Kerry Yong performing Linda Catlin Smith - Ballad

(from Ballad) | Another Timbre | Bandcamp

