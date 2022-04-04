The Outside - 4/3/22
Playlist for Ep. 109, 4/3/22:
David Friend & Jerome Begin - These Patterns
(from Post-) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
David Friend & Jerome Begin - Rolling
(from Post-) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
David Friend & Jerome Begin - Voices
(from Post-) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
Sō Percussion, Dawn Upshaw, and Gil Kalish performing Caroline Shaw - Narrow Sea
(from Narrow Sea) | Nonesuch | Bandcamp
New Morse Code & Katie Hyun performing Robert Honstein - Patter
(from Simplcity Itself) | New Focus | Bandcamp
New Morse Code performing Tonia Ko - Hush
(from Simplcity Itself) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Anton Lukoszevieze & Kerry Yong performing Linda Catlin Smith - Ballad
(from Ballad) | Another Timbre | Bandcamp
