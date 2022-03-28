The Outside - 3/27/22
Playlist for Ep. 108, 3/27/22:
Tongue Depressor - Monocline
(from Burnish) | XKatedral | Bandcamp
Anthony Coleman & Brian Chase - Arcades
(from Arcades) | Chaikin | Bandcamp
Anthony Coleman & Brian Chase - With Cunning
(from Arcades) | Chaikin | Bandcamp
Aukso Orchestra & Marek Mos performing Jonny Greenwood - Popcorn Superhet Receiver
(from Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima / Popcorn Superhet Receiver / Polymorphia / 48 Responses to Polymorphia) | Nonesuch
Sonic Youth - Social Static
(from In/Out/In) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Ash Ra Tempel - Freak'n'Roll
(from Join Inn) | Ohr
Amon Düül - Ein Wunderhübsches Mädchen Träumt Von Sandosa
(from Psychedelic Underground) | Metronome
Sonic Youth - Out & In
(from In/Out/In) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
