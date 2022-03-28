WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/27/22

Playlist for Ep. 108, 3/27/22:

Tongue Depressor - Monocline

(from Burnish) | XKatedral | Bandcamp

Anthony Coleman & Brian Chase - Arcades

(from Arcades) | Chaikin | Bandcamp

Anthony Coleman & Brian Chase - With Cunning

(from Arcades) | Chaikin | Bandcamp

Aukso Orchestra & Marek Mos performing Jonny Greenwood - Popcorn Superhet Receiver

(from Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima / Popcorn Superhet Receiver / Polymorphia / 48 Responses to Polymorphia) | Nonesuch

Sonic Youth - Social Static

(from In/Out/In) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Ash Ra Tempel - Freak'n'Roll

(from Join Inn) | Ohr

Amon Düül - Ein Wunderhübsches Mädchen Träumt Von Sandosa

(from Psychedelic Underground) | Metronome

Sonic Youth - Out & In

(from In/Out/In) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

