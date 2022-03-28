© 2022 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 3/27/22

Published March 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/27/22
Playlist for Ep. 108, 3/27/22:

Tongue Depressor - Monocline
(from Burnish) | XKatedral | Bandcamp

Anthony Coleman & Brian Chase - Arcades
(from Arcades) | Chaikin | Bandcamp

Anthony Coleman & Brian Chase - With Cunning
(from Arcades) | Chaikin | Bandcamp

Aukso Orchestra & Marek Mos performing Jonny Greenwood - Popcorn Superhet Receiver
(from Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima / Popcorn Superhet Receiver / Polymorphia / 48 Responses to Polymorphia) | Nonesuch

Sonic Youth - Social Static
(from In/Out/In) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Ash Ra Tempel - Freak'n'Roll
(from Join Inn) | Ohr

Amon Düül - Ein Wunderhübsches Mädchen Träumt Von Sandosa
(from Psychedelic Underground) | Metronome

Sonic Youth - Out & In
(from In/Out/In) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

The Outside
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
