The Outside - 3/13/22
Playlist for Ep. 107, 3/13/22:
R4 - Untitled (blue/red)
(from Untitled (blue/red)) | Fusion Audio | Bandcamp
Lia Kohl - Moon Beam
(from Too Small to be a Plain) | Shinoko/Artist Pool | Bandcamp
Lia Kohl - Too Small to be a Plain
(from Too Small to be a Plain) | Shinoko/Artist Pool | Bandcamp
American Cream Band - Under the Dark Moon
(from Dark Hemisphere) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp
American Cream Band - Cinnamon Roll
(from Dark Hemisphere) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp
Lynn Avery & Cole Pulice - The Sunken Cabin (Night)
(from To Live & Die In Space & Time) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp
GBSR Duo and Mira Benjamin performing Barbara Monk Feldman - The Northern Shore
(from 'Verses') | Another Timbre | Bandcamp
Laura Cocks performing Jessie Cox - Spiritus
(from field anatomies) | Carrier | Bandcamp
