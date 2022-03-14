WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/13/22 Listen • 1:59:57

Playlist for Ep. 107, 3/13/22:

R4 - Untitled (blue/red)

(from Untitled (blue/red)) | Fusion Audio | Bandcamp

Lia Kohl - Moon Beam

(from Too Small to be a Plain) | Shinoko/Artist Pool | Bandcamp

Lia Kohl - Too Small to be a Plain

(from Too Small to be a Plain) | Shinoko/Artist Pool | Bandcamp

American Cream Band - Under the Dark Moon

(from Dark Hemisphere) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp

American Cream Band - Cinnamon Roll

(from Dark Hemisphere) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp

Lynn Avery & Cole Pulice - The Sunken Cabin (Night)

(from To Live & Die In Space & Time) | Moon Glyph | Bandcamp

GBSR Duo and Mira Benjamin performing Barbara Monk Feldman - The Northern Shore

(from 'Verses') | Another Timbre | Bandcamp

Laura Cocks performing Jessie Cox - Spiritus

(from field anatomies) | Carrier | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.