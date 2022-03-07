The Outside - 3/6/22
Playlist for Ep. 106, 3/6/22:
Okkyung Lee & Nadia Ratsimandresy - Untitled
(from Two Duos) | Otoroku
Kate Soper and Sam Pluta performing Kate Soper - The Fragments of Parmenides
(from The Understanding of All Things) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Raum - Passage
(from Daughter) | Yellowelectric | Bandcamp
T.J. Borden - Side A
(from Bob Hope Airport Train Station) | Alien Passengers | Bandcamp
Jordan Reyes - Quicksand
(from Close) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Jordan Reyes - Closer
(from Close) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
