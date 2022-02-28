The Outside - 2/27/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 105, 2/27/22:
In Memoriam: George Crumb
Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Thomas Conlin performing George Crumb - Echoes of Time and the River (Echoes II)
(from George Crumb: Orchestral Music) | Bridge Records
Benjamin Herman, Gordon Gottlieb, Stephen Paysen & Zizi Mueller performing George Crumb - An Idyll for the Misbegotten
(from Crumb: Idyll for the Misbegotten/Vox Balaenae/Madrigals) | Anthology of Recorded Music Inc/New World Records
Ensemble für Neue Musik Zürich performing George Crumb - Vox Balaenae
(from Vox Balaenae) | Hat Hut Records
Kronos Quartet performing George Crumb - Black Angels
(from Black Angels) | Nonesuch
Arthur Weisberg & Contemporary Chamber Ensemble performing George Crumb - Makrokosmos III: Music for a Summer Evening
(from George Crumb: Ancient Voices Of Children/Music For A Summer Evening) | Rhino
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.