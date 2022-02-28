WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/27/22 Listen • 1:59:57

Playlist for Ep. 105, 2/27/22:

In Memoriam: George Crumb

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Thomas Conlin performing George Crumb - Echoes of Time and the River (Echoes II)

(from George Crumb: Orchestral Music) | Bridge Records

Benjamin Herman, Gordon Gottlieb, Stephen Paysen & Zizi Mueller performing George Crumb - An Idyll for the Misbegotten

(from Crumb: Idyll for the Misbegotten/Vox Balaenae/Madrigals) | Anthology of Recorded Music Inc/New World Records

Ensemble für Neue Musik Zürich performing George Crumb - Vox Balaenae

(from Vox Balaenae) | Hat Hut Records

Kronos Quartet performing George Crumb - Black Angels

(from Black Angels) | Nonesuch

Arthur Weisberg & Contemporary Chamber Ensemble performing George Crumb - Makrokosmos III: Music for a Summer Evening

(from George Crumb: Ancient Voices Of Children/Music For A Summer Evening) | Rhino

