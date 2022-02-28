© 2022 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 2/27/22

Published February 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/27/22
TheOutside_square.jpg

Playlist for Ep. 105, 2/27/22:

In Memoriam: George Crumb

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Thomas Conlin performing George Crumb - Echoes of Time and the River (Echoes II)
(from George Crumb: Orchestral Music) | Bridge Records

Benjamin Herman, Gordon Gottlieb, Stephen Paysen & Zizi Mueller performing George Crumb - An Idyll for the Misbegotten
(from Crumb: Idyll for the Misbegotten/Vox Balaenae/Madrigals) | Anthology of Recorded Music Inc/New World Records

Ensemble für Neue Musik Zürich performing George Crumb - Vox Balaenae
(from Vox Balaenae) | Hat Hut Records

Kronos Quartet performing George Crumb - Black Angels
(from Black Angels) | Nonesuch

Arthur Weisberg & Contemporary Chamber Ensemble performing George Crumb - Makrokosmos III: Music for a Summer Evening
(from George Crumb: Ancient Voices Of Children/Music For A Summer Evening) | Rhino

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
