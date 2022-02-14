The Outside - 2/13/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 103, 2/13/22:
Fly Kin Mountain - Oft
(from Concrete Pillars) | Regional Attraction | Bandcamp
Michael Potter - Mount Analogue
(from Mount Analogue, 20th Anniversary Edition) | Bandcamp
Robbie Lee & Lea Bertucci - Glitter and Gleam
(from Winds Bells Falls) | Telegraph Harp | Bandcamp
Robbie Lee & Lea Bertucci - Division Music
(from Winds Bells Falls) | Telegraph Harp | Bandcamp
Raum - Walk together
(from Daughter) | Yellowelectric | Bandcamp
Iannis Xenakis - Persepolis (1972)
(from Electroacoustic Works) | Karl | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.