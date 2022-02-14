© 2022 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 2/13/22

Published February 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/13/22
Playlist for Ep. 103, 2/13/22:

Fly Kin Mountain - Oft
(from Concrete Pillars) | Regional Attraction | Bandcamp

Michael Potter - Mount Analogue
(from Mount Analogue, 20th Anniversary Edition) | Bandcamp

Robbie Lee & Lea Bertucci - Glitter and Gleam
(from Winds Bells Falls) | Telegraph Harp | Bandcamp

Robbie Lee & Lea Bertucci - Division Music
(from Winds Bells Falls) | Telegraph Harp | Bandcamp

Raum - Walk together
(from Daughter) | Yellowelectric | Bandcamp

Iannis Xenakis - Persepolis (1972)
(from Electroacoustic Works) | Karl | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
