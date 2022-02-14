WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 2/13/22 Listen • 1:59:58

Playlist for Ep. 103, 2/13/22:

Fly Kin Mountain - Oft

(from Concrete Pillars) | Regional Attraction | Bandcamp

Michael Potter - Mount Analogue

(from Mount Analogue, 20th Anniversary Edition) | Bandcamp

Robbie Lee & Lea Bertucci - Glitter and Gleam

(from Winds Bells Falls) | Telegraph Harp | Bandcamp

Robbie Lee & Lea Bertucci - Division Music

(from Winds Bells Falls) | Telegraph Harp | Bandcamp

Raum - Walk together

(from Daughter) | Yellowelectric | Bandcamp

Iannis Xenakis - Persepolis (1972)

(from Electroacoustic Works) | Karl | Bandcamp

