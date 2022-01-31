The Outside - 1/30/22
Playlist for Ep. 102, 1/30/22:
Blacks' Myths - Upper South
(from Blacks' Myths) | Atlantic Rhythms | Bandcamp
Crazy Doberman - The Past Haunts The Present
(from "Everyone Is Rolling Down a Hill" Or "the Journey To the Center of Some Arcane Mystery and the Entanglements of the Vines and Veins of the Cosmic and Unwieldy Milieu Encountered In the Midst of That Endeavor) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
Crazy Doberman - Cold Comfort In Memorium
(from "Everyone Is Rolling Down a Hill" Or "the Journey To the Center of Some Arcane Mystery and the Entanglements of the Vines and Veins of the Cosmic and Unwieldy Milieu Encountered In the Midst of That Endeavor) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
Ryley Walker/Andrew Scott Young/Chris Corsano - 01/23/2022 goofin
(from Charlottesville 01/23/2022) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp
Caroline Davis - The Inflated Chariot Awaits Defeat
(from Portals, Volume 1 : Mourning) | Sunnyside | Bandcamp
Eiko Ishibashi - I can feel guilty about anything
(from For McCoy) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp
