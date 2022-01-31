WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/30/22 Listen • 1:59:56

Playlist for Ep. 102, 1/30/22:

Blacks' Myths - Upper South

(from Blacks' Myths) | Atlantic Rhythms | Bandcamp

Crazy Doberman - The Past Haunts The Present

(from "Everyone Is Rolling Down a Hill" Or "the Journey To the Center of Some Arcane Mystery and the Entanglements of the Vines and Veins of the Cosmic and Unwieldy Milieu Encountered In the Midst of That Endeavor) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Crazy Doberman - Cold Comfort In Memorium

(from "Everyone Is Rolling Down a Hill" Or "the Journey To the Center of Some Arcane Mystery and the Entanglements of the Vines and Veins of the Cosmic and Unwieldy Milieu Encountered In the Midst of That Endeavor) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Ryley Walker/Andrew Scott Young/Chris Corsano - 01/23/2022 goofin

(from Charlottesville 01/23/2022) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp

Caroline Davis - The Inflated Chariot Awaits Defeat

(from Portals, Volume 1 : Mourning) | Sunnyside | Bandcamp

Eiko Ishibashi - I can feel guilty about anything

(from For McCoy) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.